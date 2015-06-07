TAHITISouth Korean Girl Group. Formed 2012
TAHITI
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8ea971d-7933-4bad-b188-ebbf4293dc1b
TAHITI Biography (Wikipedia)
Tahiti (stylized as TAHITI; Korean: 타히티) was a South Korean four-member girl group formed by Dream Star Entertainment in 2012. The group debuted on July 23, 2012, with the single "Tonight". Their fanclub name is "Black Pearl". Tahiti officially disbanded on July 25, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
TAHITI Tracks
Sort by
Not Goodbye
TAHITI
Not Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Goodbye
Last played on
TAHITI Links
Back to artist