Kelly HarrellBorn 13 September 1889. Died 9 July 1942
1889-09-13
Kelly Harrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelly Harrell (September 13, 1889 – July 9, 1942) was a country music singer in the 1920s. He recorded more than a dozen songs for OKeh and Victor Records and wrote songs which were recorded by other artists, including Jimmie Rodgers and Ernest Stoneman, in his own lifetime.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
