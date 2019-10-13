Fernando LimaBorn 7 May 1975
Fernando Lima
1975-05-07
Fernando Lima Biography (Wikipedia)
Fernando Lima (born May 7, 1975 in Buenos Aires, Argentina) is an Argentine vocalist, classical music singer and countertenor, who rose to prominence for providing vocals for Spanish-language pop songs.
