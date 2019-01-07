Andrew PennyBorn 4 December 1952
Andrew Penny
1952-12-04
Andrew Penny Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Jonathan Penny MBE is a conductor born in Hull, England. He has recorded a complete cycle of Malcolm Arnold's symphonies.
He graduated from the Royal Northern College of Music. As a postgraduate he studied with Sir Charles Groves.
Since 1982 he has been Musical Director of the Hull Philharmonic Orchestra. In November 1999 he directed two performances of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 8, (The Symphony of a Thousand) as part of the Millennium celebrations in Hull.
He was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2014 Birthday Honours for services to music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Andrew Penny Tracks
The Seasons: Summer (Harvest Dance)
Edward German
The Seasons: Summer (Harvest Dance)
The Seasons: Summer (Harvest Dance)
Serenade for small orchestra, Op 18
William Mathias
Serenade for small orchestra, Op 18
Serenade for small orchestra, Op 18
Songe d'Automne [ Autumn Dream ]
Archibald Joyce
Songe d'Automne [ Autumn Dream ]
Songe d'Automne [ Autumn Dream ]
Henry VIII - incidental music for tenor, chorus and orchestra - March
Arthur Sullivan
Henry VIII - incidental music for tenor, chorus and orchestra - March
Henry VIII - incidental music for tenor, chorus and orchestra - March
March (Little Suite) aka Dr. Finlay's Casebook
Trevor Duncan
March (Little Suite) aka Dr. Finlay's Casebook
March (Little Suite) aka Dr. Finlay's Casebook
Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes
Grace Williams
Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes
Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes
Primavera
Gareth Walters
Primavera
Primavera
Henry VIII (March)
Arthur Sullivan
Henry VIII (March)
Henry VIII (March)
3 Portraits from the England of Elizabeth (No 3, Queen)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
3 Portraits from the England of Elizabeth (No 3, Queen)
3 Portraits from the England of Elizabeth (No 3, Queen)
Overture to an Unwritten Tragedy
Hubert Parry
Overture to an Unwritten Tragedy
Overture to an Unwritten Tragedy
Serenade for small orchestra, Op 18 (3rd mvt)
William Mathias
Serenade for small orchestra, Op 18 (3rd mvt)
Serenade for small orchestra, Op 18 (3rd mvt)
Folk-song suite for small orchestra
Alun Hoddinott
Folk-song suite for small orchestra
Folk-song suite for small orchestra
Victoria and Merrie England; 1 Introduction Britannia Asleep. 2 March of the Druids. 3 Rites of the Mistletoe Britannia awakes
Arthur Sullivan
Victoria and Merrie England; 1 Introduction Britannia Asleep. 2 March of the Druids. 3 Rites of the Mistletoe Britannia awakes
Victoria and Merrie England; 1 Introduction Britannia Asleep. 2 March of the Druids. 3 Rites of the Mistletoe Britannia awakes
The Taming of the Shrew (Overture)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
The Taming of the Shrew (Overture)
The Taming of the Shrew (Overture)
Symphony no.2, Op.40
Malcolm Arnold
Symphony no.2, Op.40
Symphony no.2, Op.40
Folk-Song Suite
Alun Hoddinott
Folk-Song Suite
Folk-Song Suite
Vivace, no.2 from 4 English dances - set 1 Op.27
Malcolm Arnold
Vivace, no.2 from 4 English dances - set 1 Op.27
Vivace, no.2 from 4 English dances - set 1 Op.27
Allegro non troppo, no.1 from 4 English dances - set 2 Op.33
Malcolm Arnold
Allegro non troppo, no.1 from 4 English dances - set 2 Op.33
Allegro non troppo, no.1 from 4 English dances - set 2 Op.33
Three Portraits of Elizabethan England (No. 2: Poet)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Three Portraits of Elizabethan England (No. 2: Poet)
Three Portraits of Elizabethan England (No. 2: Poet)
Orchestra
Last played on
Ghost of Frankenstein (1942) - Main Title & Freeing the Monster
Hans J. Salter
Ghost of Frankenstein (1942) - Main Title & Freeing the Monster
Ghost of Frankenstein (1942) - Main Title & Freeing the Monster
Piano Concerto No 1 in E minor (3rd mvt)
Thomas Pitfield
Piano Concerto No 1 in E minor (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 1 in E minor (3rd mvt)
1st movt from Symphony no. 7
Malcolm Arnold
1st movt from Symphony no. 7
1st movt from Symphony no. 7
Piano Concerto No 2, 'The Student'
Thomas Pitfield
Piano Concerto No 2, 'The Student'
Piano Concerto No 2, 'The Student'
Henry V: Epilogue
William Walton
Henry V: Epilogue
Henry V: Epilogue
Henry V: Interlude - At the French Court
William Walton
Henry V: Interlude - At the French Court
Henry V: Interlude - At the French Court
Music Arranger
Henry V: Interlude - Touch her soft lips and part
William Walton
Henry V: Interlude - Touch her soft lips and part
Henry V: Interlude - Touch her soft lips and part
Music Arranger
Henry V: Embarkation
William Walton
Henry V: Embarkation
Henry V: Embarkation
Music Arranger
