Andrew Jonathan Penny MBE is a conductor born in Hull, England. He has recorded a complete cycle of Malcolm Arnold's symphonies.

He graduated from the Royal Northern College of Music. As a postgraduate he studied with Sir Charles Groves.

Since 1982 he has been Musical Director of the Hull Philharmonic Orchestra. In November 1999 he directed two performances of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 8, (The Symphony of a Thousand) as part of the Millennium celebrations in Hull.

He was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2014 Birthday Honours for services to music.