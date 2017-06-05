GrouploveL.A. based Indie band on Canvasback/Atlantic Records. Formed 2009
Grouplove
2009
Grouplove Biography (Wikipedia)
Grouplove (also typeset as GROUPLOVE) is an American alternative rock band that was formed in 2009 by Hannah Hooper (vocals, keyboards), Christian Zucconi (vocals, guitar), Sean Gadd (bass), Andrew Wessen (guitar, vocals), and Ryan Rabin (drums).
Ryan Rabin produced their debut EP, which was originally released independently, and was later re-released by Canvasback/Atlantic with a bonus track and their hit song, "Colours". They are also known for their single "Tongue Tied". Their debut album, Never Trust a Happy Song, was also produced by Rabin and was released worldwide on September 13, 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grouplove Tracks
Itchin On A Photograph - 6Music Session 17/05/2011
Itchin On A Photograph - 6Music Session 17/05/2011
Don't Say Oh Well (6 Music Session, 17 May 2011)
Don't Say Oh Well (6 Music Session, 17 May 2011)
Colours (6 Music Session, 17 May 2011)
Colours (6 Music Session, 17 May 2011)
Welcome to Your Life
Welcome to Your Life
Welcome to Your Life
Last played on
Do You Love Someone
Do You Love Someone
Do You Love Someone
Last played on
Ways To Go
Ways To Go
Ways To Go
Last played on
LET ME IN
LET ME IN
LET ME IN
Last played on
I'm With You
I'm With You
I'm With You
Last played on
Shark Attack
Shark Attack
Shark Attack
Last played on
Tongue Tied
Tongue Tied
Tongue Tied
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T21:36:20
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
