Josh FranceschiBorn 7 August 1990
Josh Franceschi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990-08-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8e1a8a3-01d6-45e9-8c18-968bedbb45e0
Josh Franceschi Biography (Wikipedia)
Josh Franceschi (born August 7, 1990) is an English singer and songwriter. He is the frontman and lead vocalist in the band You Me at Six.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Josh Franceschi Tracks
Sort by
24 (feat. Josh Franceschi)
Hellions
24 (feat. Josh Franceschi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cl8z.jpglink
24 (feat. Josh Franceschi)
Last played on
Back to artist