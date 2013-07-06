Jonathan CoultonBorn 1 December 1970
Jonathan Coulton Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Coulton (born December 1, 1970), often called "JoCo" by fans, is an American singer-songwriter, known for his songs about geek culture and his use of the Internet to draw fans. Among his most popular songs are "Code Monkey", "Re: Your Brains", "Still Alive" and "Want You Gone" (the last three being featured in games developed by Valve: Left 4 Dead 2, Portal, and Portal 2 respectively). He has been the house musician for NPR weekly puzzle quiz show Ask Me Another since 2012.
His album Artificial Heart was the first to chart, eventually reaching #1 on Billboard's Top Heatseekers and #125 in the Billboard 200.
