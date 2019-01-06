Tommy CastroBorn 15 April 1955
Tommy Castro
1955-04-15
Tommy Castro Biography
Tommy Castro (born April 15, 1955, San Jose, California, United States) is an American blues, R&B and rock guitarist and singer. He has been recording since the mid-1990s. His music has taken him from local stages to national and international touring. His popularity was marked by his winning the 2008 Blues Music Award for Entertainer of the Year.
According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Castro plays "Memphis soul-drenched R&B…top-of-the-line blues." Tom Callahan of Blurt added, "Castro has a soulful voice, searing guitar and is an excellent songwriter and vocalist. If you close your eyes you will be convinced that you are listening to Otis Redding singing in 1967…tremendous."
Them Changes
Tommy Castro
Them Changes
Them Changes
Soul Shake
Tommy Castro
Soul Shake
Soul Shake
Wake Up Call
Tommy Castro
Wake Up Call
Wake Up Call
I'm Tired
Tommy Castro
I'm Tired
I'm Tired
THE GIRL CAN'T HELP IT
Tommy Castro
THE GIRL CAN'T HELP IT
THE GIRL CAN'T HELP IT
Gotta Serve Somebody
Tommy Castro
Gotta Serve Somebody
Gotta Serve Somebody
I'm Not Broken
Tommy Castro
I'm Not Broken
I'm Not Broken
Make It Back To Memphis
Tommy Castro
Make It Back To Memphis
Make It Back To Memphis
What You Gonna Do Now?
Tommy Castro
What You Gonna Do Now?
What You Gonna Do Now?
It Is What It Is
Tommy Castro
It Is What It Is
It Is What It Is
