Svalbard
Black Metal from Bristol. Formed 2011
Svalbard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8d5aad5-714d-43a4-bb57-49abe3150929
Svalbard Biography
Svalbard are an English hardcore punk band from Bristol, formed in 2011. Svalbard have released 3 EPs and 2 splits (later compiled on the album Discography 2012–2014) followed by two studio albums; One Day All This Will End and It's Hard to Have Hope, both released through Holy Roar Records. Their style is influenced by a variety of genres, including post-rock and black metal.
Svalbard Tracks
Unpaid Intern
Svalbard
Unpaid Intern
Unpaid Intern
Last played on
Disparity
Svalbard
Disparity
Disparity
Last played on
