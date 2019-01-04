Soilwork
1995
Soilwork Biography (Wikipedia)
Soilwork is a Swedish heavy metal band from Helsingborg. They are signed to Nuclear Blast. Formed in late 1995 by Björn Strid and Peter Wichers, originally under the name Inferior Breed, the band changed their name in late 1996 to Soilwork (meaning "working from the ground up").
Soilwork Tracks
Stålfågel
Stålfågel
Stålfågel
Last played on
Spectrum Of Eternity
Spectrum Of Eternity
Possessing the Angels
Possessing the Angels
Upcoming Events
4
Feb
2019
Soilwork, Amorphis and Nailed to Obscurity
Electric Ballroom, London, UK
8
Aug
2019
Soilwork, Scorpions, Queensrÿche, Children of Bodom, Cradle of Filth, Sabaton, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Skeletonwitch, Hypocrisy, Metal Church, Code Orange, Rotting Christ, Dee Snider, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss
Catton Park, Derby, UK
8
Aug
2019
Soilwork, Scorpions, Queensrÿche, Children of Bodom, Cradle of Filth, Soulfly, Sabaton, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Skeletonwitch, Hypocrisy, Metal Church, Code Orange, Rotting Christ, Dee Snider, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss
Catton Park, Derby, UK
