The Dumdums (formerly stylised as Dum Dums) were a British guitar-pop band. London-based, they split up in August 2001. The band members were Josh Doyle – vocals and guitar, Steve Clarke – bass and vocals, Stuart 'Baxter' Wilkinson – drums and vocals.

In their short but successful career their achievements included reaching the Top 40 in the UK Singles Chart with four singles ("Everything", "Can't Get You Out of My Thoughts", "You Do Something To Me" and "Army of Two") and playing at Wembley Stadium with Bon Jovi and at Hyde Park, London with Elton John, Christina Aguilera and Destiny's Child. After selling out a final UK tour, they decided to part ways at the peak of their popularity under a shroud of mystery.

Their principal songwriter/lead vocalist Josh Doyle is now resident in Nashville, Tennessee. After years in the musical wilderness he emerged in 2012 to make his network TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with his new band and a single "Solarstorms". Billboard magazine wrote in their 7 November 2012 issue "615 Spotlight" feature, that Doyle "may well be the Next Big Thing on an international level".