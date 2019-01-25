Margaret FingerhutBorn 30 March 1955
Margaret Fingerhut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05yskmj.jpg
1955-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8cfd341-3bba-454c-aa48-fad42b70a7e1
Margaret Fingerhut Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Fingerhut (born 30 March 1955) is a British classical pianist. A fascination with exploring lesser-known repertoire is reflected in her eclectic recital programmes and also in her recordings. She teaches at Trinity Laban Conservatoire and Birmingham Conservatoire where she is an Honorary Fellow.
Margaret Fingerhut Tracks
Humoreska, Op 7 No 2
Josef Suk & Margaret Fingerhut
Humoreska, Op 7 No 2
Humoreska, Op 7 No 2
L'embarquement pour Cythère
Francis Poulenc
L'embarquement pour Cythère
L'embarquement pour Cythère
Capriccio (d'après La bal masque)
Francis Poulenc
Capriccio (d'après La bal masque)
Capriccio (d'après La bal masque)
Élégie for two pianos
Francis Poulenc
Élégie for two pianos
Élégie for two pianos
Hardanger
Arnold Bax
Hardanger
Hardanger
The Poisoned Fountain
Arnold Bax
The Poisoned Fountain
The Poisoned Fountain
Une larme
Modest Mussorgsky
Une larme
Une larme
Symphonic Variations (no.6: Triumph)
Arnold Bax
Symphonic Variations (no.6: Triumph)
Symphonic Variations (no.6: Triumph)
Spring, Op 22a No 1
Josef Suk
Spring, Op 22a No 1
Spring, Op 22a No 1
Jaro, Op. 22a: I. Jaro (Spring)
Josef Suk & Margaret Fingerhut
Jaro, Op. 22a: I. Jaro (Spring)
Jaro, Op. 22a: I. Jaro (Spring)
Scherzino (Four Pieces, Op 11)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Scherzino (Four Pieces, Op 11)
Scherzino (Four Pieces, Op 11)
Winter Scenes
Kenneth Leighton
Winter Scenes
Winter Scenes
Scherzo in A flat major
Alexander Borodin
Scherzo in A flat major
Scherzo in A flat major
Love Song
Josef Suk
Love Song
Love Song
When mother was still a little girl (About Mother, Op 28)
Josef Suk & Margaret Fingerhut
When mother was still a little girl (About Mother, Op 28)
When mother was still a little girl (About Mother, Op 28)
Mother's Heart (About Mother, Op 28)
Josef Suk
Mother's Heart (About Mother, Op 28)
Mother's Heart (About Mother, Op 28)
Rhapsody in F sharp major for piano and orchestra
Ernest Moeran, Margaret Fingerhut, Ulster Orchestra & Vernon Handley
Rhapsody in F sharp major for piano and orchestra
Rhapsody in F sharp major for piano and orchestra
Once in Spring (About Mother, Op 28)
Josef Suk & Margaret Fingerhut
Once in Spring (About Mother, Op 28)
Once in Spring (About Mother, Op 28)
Things Lived and Dreamed, Op 30 No 6
Josef Suk & Margaret Fingerhut
Things Lived and Dreamed, Op 30 No 6
Things Lived and Dreamed, Op 30 No 6
To the Sleeping Twins (Lullabies, Op 33)
Josef Suk & Margaret Fingerhut
To the Sleeping Twins (Lullabies, Op 33)
To the Sleeping Twins (Lullabies, Op 33)
Lullabies No.5; Christmas Dream
Josef Suk & Margaret Fingerhut
Lullabies No.5; Christmas Dream
Lullabies No.5; Christmas Dream
Lullabies, Op 33
Josef Suk & Margaret Fingerhut
Lullabies, Op 33
Lullabies, Op 33
I. Allegro (Sonatina No.2)
Kenneth Leighton
I. Allegro (Sonatina No.2)
I. Allegro (Sonatina No.2)
Toccata in C sharp minor
Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev
Toccata in C sharp minor
Toccata in C sharp minor
Six Preludes, Op. 23; 5. Allegro
Lennox Berkeley
Six Preludes, Op. 23; 5. Allegro
Six Preludes, Op. 23; 5. Allegro
Christmas Dream (Lullabies, Op 33)
Josef Suk & Margaret Fingerhut
Christmas Dream (Lullabies, Op 33)
Christmas Dream (Lullabies, Op 33)
Polka in F sharp minor
Margaret Fingerhut
Polka in F sharp minor
Polka in F sharp minor
Children's Games
Margaret Fingerhut
Children's Games
Children's Games
Love Song (no 1 of 6 Pieces op 7)
Josef Suk
Love Song (no 1 of 6 Pieces op 7)
Love Song (no 1 of 6 Pieces op 7)
Nanny and I (Souvenir d’enfance No.1)
Modest Mussorgsky
Nanny and I (Souvenir d’enfance No.1)
Nanny and I (Souvenir d’enfance No.1)
6 Preludes Op.23 (selection)
Lennox Berkeley
6 Preludes Op.23 (selection)
6 Preludes Op.23 (selection)
14 Songs Op.34: no.14; Vocalise
Sergei Rachmaninov
14 Songs Op.34: no.14; Vocalise
14 Songs Op.34: no.14; Vocalise
Things lived and dreamt [Zivotem a snem] for piano (Op.30), no.8;
Josef Suk & Margaret Fingerhut
Things lived and dreamt [Zivotem a snem] for piano (Op.30), no.8;
Things lived and dreamt [Zivotem a snem] for piano (Op.30), no.8;
6 Pieces Op.7 for piano: no.1; Pisen lasky [Love song]
Josef Suk
6 Pieces Op.7 for piano: no.1; Pisen lasky [Love song]
6 Pieces Op.7 for piano: no.1; Pisen lasky [Love song]
Ave Maria D839
Schubert arr Liszt & Margaret Fingerhut
Ave Maria D839
Ave Maria D839
Six Preludes, Op 23 (No 3)
Lennox Berkeley
Six Preludes, Op 23 (No 3)
Six Preludes, Op 23 (No 3)
Cantos d’Espana, Op.232 (Cordoba; Seguidillas)
Isaac Albéniz
Cantos d’Espana, Op.232 (Cordoba; Seguidillas)
Cantos d’Espana, Op.232 (Cordoba; Seguidillas)
Prelude in C sharp minor, Op 64 No 8
Margaret Fingerhut
Prelude in C sharp minor, Op 64 No 8
Prelude in C sharp minor, Op 64 No 8
Prelude Op.64’10 in G sharp minor
Cesar Cui
Prelude Op.64’10 in G sharp minor
Prelude Op.64’10 in G sharp minor
