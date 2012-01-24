O Level
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8caaa82-df44-43a5-a18f-04281fcfaac2
O Level Biography (Wikipedia)
'O' Level were a British punk and indie band, founded in 1976 by Ed Ball with friends John and Gerard Bennett. The group's name refers to the 'O'-Level of the British General Certificate of Education.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
O Level Tracks
Sort by
We Love Malcolm
O Level
We Love Malcolm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Love Malcolm
Last played on
O Level Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist