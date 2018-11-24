Riley GreenAmerican country music singer.
Riley Green
Riley Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Riley Green (born October 18, 1988 in Jacksonville, Alabama) is an American country music singer.
Before he was a recording artist, Green was a contestant on the CMT reality show Redneck Island. He released a self-titled EP in 2013, followed by additional EPs in 2015, 2016, and 2017. In 2018, he signed to Big Machine Records.
Billy Dukes of Taste of Country reviewed "There Was This Girl" favorably, comparing its theme to "Chicks Dig It" by Chris Cagle and noting the more neotraditional country influence compared to Green's peers. The song has charted on Country Airplay, and a music video was shot in October 2018.
There Was This Girl
