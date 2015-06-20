Maîtrise Notre-Dame de ParisFormed 1100
Maîtrise Notre Dame de Paris is a pre-college music school situated in Paris, France. Its origins can be dated to the 12th century, and are associated with the rise of the cathedral of Notre Dame.[citation needed]
Alleluia, lapis revoltus est
Caroline Marçot
Alleluia, lapis revoltus est
Alleluia, lapis revoltus est
