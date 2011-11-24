The Busters are a German third wave ska revival band, established as a side project in 1987. Playing 2 Tone-influenced ska, they became one of the best-known German ska bands, having a minor hit single in Germany with a ska cover of Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry Be Happy" They signed to Sony Music in Germany in 1996, and released the album Stompede and the best of compilation Boost Best. They continue to tour Germany every Christmas and run their own independent record label, Ska Revolution Records. The Busters have recently released their thirteenth studio album Waking The Dead.

The song "Dr. Phibes" from the album "Revolution Rock" (2004) is inspired by the film The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971). It is an instrumental with the organ as the main instrument, including a long organ solo.

They are the second group to use this name, the first being an instrumental group who had the 1963 release "Bust Out" on Arlen records.