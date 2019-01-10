Natalie Haas is an American cellist, originally from Menlo Park, California. A graduate of the Juilliard School, she has toured and recorded extensively with Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser. Also, she has toured and recorded with Mark O'Connor and his Appalachia Waltz Trio, and with Natalie MacMaster. She has appeared on more than 50 albums.

Haas teaches privately and at the Berklee College of Music as an associate professor in Boston.

She now lives in Montreal, Quebec, with her husband, Yann Falquet. Falquet is a member of the Quebecois folk group, Genticorum.

Haas's sister, Brittany Haas, is also a professional musician, playing fiddle in the alternative bluegrass band Crooked Still (currently on extended hiatus), with the trio Haas Kowert Tice, with the Dave Rawlings Machine, and on A Prairie Home Companion.