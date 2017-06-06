Seth Lakeman and Wildwood Kin - Ballad of the Broken Few

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m4kdn.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m4kdn.jpg

2016-12-21T17:00:00.000Z

The Devon acts unite to perform a song from their 2016 album, Ballads of the Broken Few.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m4lpc