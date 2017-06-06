Wildwood Kin
Wildwood Kin Performances & Interviews
- Wildwood Kin - Taking a Holdhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hhf17.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hhf17.jpg2017-09-28T14:12:45.000ZWildwood Kin perform live for The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hhcsk
Wildwood Kin - Taking a Hold
- Wildwood Kin Live Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qk6sc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qk6sc.jpg2017-09-11T14:34:00.000ZWildwood Kin perform back-stage at Hyde Park for The Michael Ball Showhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05frx9c
Wildwood Kin Live Session
- Wildwood Kin - Taking A Holdhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vjjy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vjjy.jpg2017-06-25T03:04:00.000ZWildwood Kin perform Taking A Hold at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056w2d3
Wildwood Kin - Taking A Hold
- Wildwood Kin - Steady My Hearthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sd8tv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sd8tv.jpg2017-02-09T17:03:00.000ZTender folk sounds from acclaimed trio Wildwood Kin, championed by Radio 2's Bob Harris.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04sdbw5
Wildwood Kin - Steady My Heart
- Seth Lakeman and Wildwood Kinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qk6nm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qk6nm.jpg2017-01-24T10:42:00.000ZSeth Lakeman and Wildwood Kin perform live at the CCA for BBC Radio 2 Celtic Connectionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qlkpk
Seth Lakeman and Wildwood Kin
- Seth Lakeman and Wildwood Kin - Ballad of the Broken Fewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m4kdn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m4kdn.jpg2016-12-21T17:00:00.000ZThe Devon acts unite to perform a song from their 2016 album, Ballads of the Broken Few.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m4lpc
Seth Lakeman and Wildwood Kin - Ballad of the Broken Few
Wildwood Kin Tracks
Run
Steady My Heart
The Pretender
Apple of My Eye (feat. Wildwood Kin)
Last played on
The Pretender (Foo Fighters Cover)
Everything
Last played on
On And On
Last played on
Warrior Daughter (The Quay Sessions, 28th September 2017)
Upcoming Events
16
Mar
2019
Wildwood Kin, Haunt the Woods
Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK
25
Apr
2019
Wildwood Kin
O2 Academy 2 Oxford, Oxford, UK
26
Apr
2019
Wildwood Kin
Arts Club Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
27
Apr
2019
Wildwood Kin, Demi Marriner
O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
29
Apr
2019
Wildwood Kin
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2017
Hyde Park
2017-09-10T21:13:05
10
Sep
2017
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2017
Hyde Park
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/ahxn6q
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T21:13:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056vjh8.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
16:50
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Wildwood Kin News
Wildwood Kin Links
