Amilcare PonchielliBorn 31 August 1834. Died 16 January 1886
Amilcare Ponchielli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1834-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8c01b12-f5bc-4365-848f-878c445cefe8
Amilcare Ponchielli Biography (Wikipedia)
Amilcare Ponchielli (, 31 August 1834 – 16 January 1886) was an Italian opera composer, best known for his opera La Gioconda. He was married to the soprano Teresina Brambilla.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amilcare Ponchielli Tracks
Sort by
Il convegno
Amilcare Ponchielli
Il convegno
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il convegno
Ensemble
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm40.jpglink
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605fb4.jpglink
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Last played on
La Gioconda - Act 3 sc.2; Dance of the hours
Amilcare Ponchielli
La Gioconda - Act 3 sc.2; Dance of the hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qsqd.jpglink
La Gioconda - Act 3 sc.2; Dance of the hours
Orchestra
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy62.jpglink
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Last played on
Capriccio for oboe and piano (Op.80)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Capriccio for oboe and piano (Op.80)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Capriccio for oboe and piano (Op.80)
Performer
Last played on
La Gioconda: Dance Of The Hours
Amilcare Ponchielli
La Gioconda: Dance Of The Hours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Gioconda: Dance Of The Hours
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Orchestra
Last played on
Cielo e mar! (La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Cielo e mar! (La Gioconda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j5gq.jpglink
Cielo e mar! (La Gioconda)
Orchestra
Last played on
Cielo e Mar', from La Gioconda (Act 2)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Cielo e Mar', from La Gioconda (Act 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cielo e Mar', from La Gioconda (Act 2)
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tw8.jpglink
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Last played on
Dance of the Hours
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw9.jpglink
Dance of the Hours
Last played on
Voce di donna (from La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Voce di donna (from La Gioconda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voce di donna (from La Gioconda)
Last played on
La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours
Amilcare Ponchielli
La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyw5m.jpglink
La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours
Last played on
Cielo e mar (La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Cielo e mar (La Gioconda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cielo e mar (La Gioconda)
Singer
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tw8.jpglink
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Last played on
Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours
Ponchielli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ponchielli
Performer
Last played on
Dance of the Hours
BBC Philharmonic
Dance of the Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Dance of the Hours
Last played on
La Giaconda: Dance of the Hours (arr. Andreas Tarkman)
Amilcare Ponchielli
La Giaconda: Dance of the Hours (arr. Andreas Tarkman)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Giaconda: Dance of the Hours (arr. Andreas Tarkman)
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Last played on
La Gioconda - The Dance of the Hours
Amilcare Ponchielli
La Gioconda - The Dance of the Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww7gv.jpglink
La Gioconda - The Dance of the Hours
Last played on
Il convegno, Op 76 (2nd and 3rd mvts)
Riccardo Caramella
Il convegno, Op 76 (2nd and 3rd mvts)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il convegno, Op 76 (2nd and 3rd mvts)
Last played on
Dance of the Hours from La Gioconda
Academy of St Martin in the Fields
Dance of the Hours from La Gioconda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tw8.jpglink
Dance of the Hours from La Gioconda
Last played on
La Gioconda - Dance of the Hours 8:54
Amilcare Ponchielli
La Gioconda - Dance of the Hours 8:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
La Gioconda - Dance of the Hours 8:54
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Orchestra
Last played on
Playlists featuring Amilcare Ponchielli
Amilcare Ponchielli Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist