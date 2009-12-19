Capitol YearsFormed 2000
Capitol Years
2000
Capitol Years Biography (Wikipedia)
The Capitol Years is an indie rock band founded by principal songwriter, Shai Halperin, (aka Shai, Son of Eli). Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Halperin has released 2 albums of solo work as "The Capitol Years" as well as 2 albums and an EP with a full band. 2010 saw a return to solo recording under the name Sweet Lights.
Capitol Years Tracks
You Can Stay There
Rolling Hills
Endless Town
Revolutions
