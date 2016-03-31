Iver KleiveBorn 25 May 1949
Iver Kleive
1949-05-25
Iver Kleive Biography (Wikipedia)
Iver Kleive (born 25 May 1949 in Skien, Norway) is a Norwegian composer and organist. He is known for his composing style which is a fusion of traditional church music with other musical idioms such as blues, jazz, and Norwegian folk music. He has appeared in nearly 200 recordings as a studio musician, composer and arranger.
Blåmann og koralreven
Knut Reiersrud and Iver Kleive, Knut Reiersrud & Iver Kleive
Blåmann og koralreven
Blåmann og koralreven
Composer
Last played on
Jordens største under
Iver Kleive
Jordens største under
