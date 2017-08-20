Unicorn70's rock group. Formed 1971
Unicorn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8bde13d-d77c-4cd9-a81c-3a6a23a43157
Unicorn Performances & Interviews
Unicorn Tracks
Sort by
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Unicorn
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Way Out Of Here
Unicorn
No Way Out Of Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Many Crooks
Unicorn
Too Many Crooks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Many Crooks
Holland
Unicorn
Holland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holland
Ooh Mother
Unicorn
Ooh Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ooh Mother
Last played on
Never Going Back
Unicorn
Never Going Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Going Back
Last played on
PF Sloan
Unicorn
PF Sloan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PF Sloan
Last played on
Unicorn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist