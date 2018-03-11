Debbie ChazenEnglish actor
Debbie Chazen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8ba0911-29fa-4e63-9fa9-b14fa4fffeee
Debbie Chazen Biography (Wikipedia)
Deborah Chazen (born 1 September 1971) is an English actress. She is best known for portraying Annie in the BBC comedy The Smoking Room, Big Claire in Mine All Mine, and various roles in the BBC sketch show Tittybangbang. Alongside these appearances Chazen has had a recurring role on Trollied and Holby City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Debbie Chazen Tracks
Sort by
Girls
Michele Dotrice, Joanna Riding, Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Claire Moore, Claire Machin, James Gaddas, Jenny Gayner & Shirley Jameson
Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls
Last played on
Back to artist