Alexander Markovich Melnikov (born 1973) is a Russian pianist.

Melnikov graduated from the Moscow Conservatory under Lev Naumov. His most formative musical moments in Moscow include his early encounter with Sviatoslav Richter, who thereafter regularly invited him to festivals in Russia and France. He was awarded prizes at competitions as the Robert Schumann International Competition for Pianists and Singers in Zwickau (1989) and the Queen Elisabeth Music Competition in Brussels (1991).

Known for his often-unusual musical and programmatic decisions, Melnikov discovered a career-long interest in historical performance practice at an early age. His major influences in this field include harpsichordists Andreas Staier and Alexei Lubimov, with whom he collaborated on numerous projects. Melnikov performs regularly with period ensembles as Concerto Köln and the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin.

Together with Staier, Melnikov developed a programme that contrasts excerpts from Bach's Well-Tempered Clavier with Shostakovich's 24 Preludes and Fugues. In chamber music, he has collaborated with cellists Alexander Rudin and Jean-Guihen Queyras, and baritone Georg Nigl, among others.