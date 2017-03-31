The Vamps Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vamps are a British pop rock band consisting of Brad Simpson (lead vocals and guitar), James McVey (lead guitar and vocals), Connor Ball (bass guitar and vocals) and Tristan Evans (drums and vocals). They first gained fame in late 2012 with cover songs uploaded to YouTube. They were signed to Mercury Records in November 2012. They supported McFly on their Memory Lane Tour in early 2013, and they performed around the UK as support acts for artists such as Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Little Mix, Demi Lovato, The Wanted, JLS and Lawson. They have since released three studio albums and are set to go on a headlining tour in the US and UK to support their third album Night & Day.
"Can We Dance" was released as The Vamps' debut single in September 2013 which peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart. Their second single "Wild Heart" was released on 18 January 2014 and peaked at number three. Their third single "Last Night" was released on UK radio on 24 February 2014 and digital download on 6 April 2014. Their debut album Meet the Vamps was released on 14 April 2014. In February 2014, the Vamps released "Wild Heart" as their debut single in the US and Canada.
Can We Dance? The Vamps certainly got everyone moving at the Teen Awards.
The Vamps - Radio 1's Teen Awards 2016 Highlights
Touring the world and experimenting with new sounds the band are really in their element.
The Vamps are having the time of their lives
We gave them control of the airwaves and Snapchat filters!
The Vamps take over Radio 1's Snapchat!
Brad, James, Connor and Tristan chat to Steve and Tim about their amazing rise to fame.
The Vamps visit The Big Show
All Night
Just My Type
Can We Dance
Last Night
Staying Up
Jingle Bell Rock
Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart) (feat. Shawn Mendes)
