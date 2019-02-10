Lauren Harris (born 6 July 1984) is a British rock singer and classically trained actor. She is the daughter of Steve Harris, the bassist of Iron Maiden, and Lorraine Harris. After completing her primary and secondary education at Saint Nicholas School, Old Harlow, Essex, Harris attended Leventhorpe School, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, where she obtained her A-Levels, including Theatre Studies.

Harris began her music career singing in pubs in 2005, and went on to record demo material for Russ Ballard, before touring with Iron Maiden and releasing her debut album, Calm Before The Storm, in 2008. From 2010, Harris toured with her new hard rock band, Six Hour Sundown, performing at venues in the UK as well as the European Graspop, Download, and Sonisphere festivals. She frequently performs barefoot. Harris commenced a new musical project, Kingdom of I, working with songwriter Dave Stewart and drummer Shauney Recke.

Harris is a graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and the Oxford School of Drama and has appeared in numerous stage productions, highlighting with a London production as the role of Blanche Dubois in Streetcar Named Desire. Harris has appeared in the feature film Adrift in Soho.