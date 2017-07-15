Harvey MilkExperimental rock band. Formed 1992
Harvey Milk
1992
Harvey Milk Biography (Wikipedia)
Harvey Milk is an American experimental rock/noise rock band that formed in Athens, Georgia in the early 1990s. While Harvey Milk invariably draws comparisons to the Melvins, due to their penchant for slow, heavy riffs, the band has touched upon such artists as ZZ Top, Led Zeppelin, Leonard Cohen, and Kiss as influences in their music.[citation needed] They even went so far as to perform a live show consisting of nothing but Hank Williams covers. One April Fool's Day gig at the 40 Watt in Athens, they performed R.E.M.'s Reckoning album from beginning to end, while Michael Stipe was in attendance.[citation needed]
Harvey Milk Tracks
The Lord's Prayer
Harvey Milk
The Lord's Prayer
The Lord's Prayer
Death Goes to the Winner
Harvey Milk
Death Goes to the Winner
Death Goes to the Winner
Anvil Will Fall
Harvey Milk
Anvil Will Fall
Anvil Will Fall
Once In A While
Harvey Milk
Once In A While
Once In A While
Merlin Is Magic
Harvey Milk
Merlin Is Magic
Merlin Is Magic
