Terry Jacks
Born 29 March 1944
Terry Jacks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvq8.jpg
1944-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8ae63c6-6fce-41b2-98ba-e570bc4007ca
Terry Jacks Biography (Wikipedia)
Terrence Ross Jacks (born March 29, 1944) is a Canadian singer, songwriter, record producer and environmentalist, best known for his 1974 hit song "Seasons in the Sun".
Terry Jacks Tracks
Seasons In The Sun
Terry Jacks
Seasons In The Sun
Seasons In The Sun
If You Go Away
Terry Jacks
If You Go Away
If You Go Away
