KittensCanadian three piece noise rock band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1999
Kittens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8ad5d6e-0291-40ad-9bb7-eabef91861e8
Kittens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kittens were a Canadian three piece noise rock band, with some country influences, from Winnipeg. The band was known for its intense live performances and heavy beat.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kittens Tracks
Sort by
Zanan & On
Kittens
Zanan & On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zanan & On
Last played on
Untitled
Kittens
Untitled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
Last played on
Kittens Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist