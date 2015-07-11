Hall JohnsonBorn 12 March 1888. Died 30 April 1970
Hall Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1888-03-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8ac3aee-fce1-40f8-842d-18d7686da340
Hall Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Hall Johnson (March 12, 1888 – April 30, 1970) was an American composer and arranger of African-American spiritual music. He is one of a group—including Harry T. Burleigh, R. Nathaniel Dett, and Eva Jessye—who elevated the African-American spiritual to an art form, comparable in its musical sophistication to the compositions of European Classical composers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hall Johnson Tracks
Sort by
There's A Man Going Round Taking Names
Hall Johnson
There's A Man Going Round Taking Names
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Man Going Round Taking Names
Last played on
Ride On King Jesus
Hall Johnson
Ride On King Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ride On King Jesus
Last played on
Hall Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist