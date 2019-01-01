Joker's WildA cappella Quartet from New York, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, and Columbus, OH.. Formed August 1990
Joker's Wild is a world champion barbershop quartet formed in 1990 by Dave Kindinger and Mark Green from Columbus, Ohio, and Steve Legters and Stephen Iannacchione from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Coached by Lance Heilmann, after winning the Johnny Appleseed District of the SPEBSQSA competition that fall, they went on to the SPEBSQSA's International contests, earning 10th place, 5th, 2nd, and finally the International Championship in Pittsburgh in 1994.
Jon Clunies replaced Mark Green as the lead singer in 1996.
They have toured widely, performing all over the world before they went on hiatus in June 2001.
