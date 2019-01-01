Fenn O'Berg is an improvisational computer music trio made up of members Christian Fennesz, Peter Rehberg and Jim O'Rourke.

The cover art for their first two albums is provided by Chicks on Speed.

The song "Floating My Boat" features a sample from Neil Young's "Expecting to Fly," which was orchestrated by famed producer Jack Nitzche. Band member Jim O'Rourke has stated in interviews that he greatly enjoys Nitzche's production work.