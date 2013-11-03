Paddy TunneyBorn 28 January 1921. Died 7 December 2002
Paddy Tunney
1921-01-28
Paddy Tunney Biography (Wikipedia)
Paddy Tunney (28 January 1921 – 7 December 2002) was an Irish traditional singer, poet, writer, raconteur, lilter and songwriter. He was affectionately known as the Man of Songs.
Paddy Tunney Tracks
The Lark In The Morning
Trad.
The Lark In The Morning
The Lark In The Morning
