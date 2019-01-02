GenevaScottish 1990s alternative rock band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 2000
Geneva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8a9335d-fff6-4d4e-9dc7-a01c4ec6c03b
Geneva Biography (Wikipedia)
Geneva were a British alternative rock band from Aberdeen, Scotland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Geneva Tracks
Sort by
Into The Blue
Geneva
Into The Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into The Blue
Last played on
Nature's Whore
Geneva
Nature's Whore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nature's Whore
Last played on
No One Speaks
Geneva
No One Speaks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No One Speaks
Last played on
Karma (BenBrick Dubstep Remix)
Geneva
Karma (BenBrick Dubstep Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karma (BenBrick Dubstep Remix)
Last played on
Karma (Feat Yungen)
Geneva
Karma (Feat Yungen)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karma (Feat Yungen)
Last played on
Karma (Benbrick Remix)
Geneva
Karma (Benbrick Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karma (Benbrick Remix)
Last played on
In The Years Remaining
Geneva
In The Years Remaining
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Years Remaining
Last played on
Tranquilizer
Geneva
Tranquilizer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Geneva Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist