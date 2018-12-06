Ben Ottewell
Ben Ottewell Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Joseph "Ben" Ottewell (born 23 June 1976) is an English singer-songwriter. He is one of the three lead singers of the English indie rock band Gomez. He was the recipient of the Mercury Music Award Prize in 1998, and is well known for his "deep, raspy voice" and "gravelly baritone". In 2011, Ottewell embarked upon a solo-project, with the debut album Shapes & Shadows.
Ben Ottewell Performances & Interviews
Ben Ottewell Tracks
A Man Apart
Ben Ottewell
A Man Apart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n30ks.jpglink
A Man Apart
Last played on
Watcher
Ben Ottewell
Watcher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n30ks.jpglink
Watcher
Last played on
Rattlebag
Ben Ottewell
Rattlebag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n30ks.jpglink
Rattlebag
Last played on
No Place
Ben Ottewell
No Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n30ks.jpglink
No Place
Last played on
Rattlebag (Live In Session)
Ben Ottewell
Rattlebag (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n30ks.jpglink
Rattlebag (Live In Session)
Last played on
Red Dress
Ben Ottewell
Red Dress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n30ks.jpglink
Red Dress
Last played on
Old 55
Ben Ottewell
Old 55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n30ks.jpglink
Old 55
Last played on
Blackbird
Ben Ottewell
Blackbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n30ks.jpglink
Blackbird
Last played on
Shapes And Shadows
Ben Ottewell
Shapes And Shadows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n30ks.jpglink
Shapes And Shadows
Last played on
Lightbulbs
Ben Ottewell
Lightbulbs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n30ks.jpglink
Lightbulbs
Last played on
Upcoming Events
28
Jan
2019
Ben Ottewell, The Messthetics
Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, UK
30
Jan
2019
Ben Ottewell
Boileroom, London, UK
7
Feb
2019
Ben Ottewell
The Greystones, Sheffield, UK
9
Feb
2019
Ben Ottewell, Tom Blackwell
Ullet Road Unitarian Church, Liverpool, UK
7
Mar
2019
Ben Ottewell, Gomez
Record Factory, Glasgow, UK
