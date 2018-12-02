Thomas Reginald Jacques (13 January 1894 – 2 June 1969) was an English choral and orchestral conductor. His legacy includes various choral music arrangements, but he is not primarily remembered as a composer.

Jacques was born in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire and obtained his first degree from Oxford University, where he later became organist and fellow of Queen's College. Dr Jacques occupied a succession of increasingly prestigious and influential posts in the music world, based mostly in Oxford and London, founding the Jacques Orchestra in 1936 and conducting the Bach Choir between 1932 and 1960 and Oxford Harmonic Society between 1923 and 1930.

He collaborated with Sir David Willcocks in compiling the popular first volume of Carols for Choirs (1961), which incorporates several of his better known arrangements.