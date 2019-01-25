Lemar
Lemar Biography (Wikipedia)
Lemar Obika (born 4 April 1978), professionally known simply as Lemar, is an English singer, songwriter and record producer. Lemar has had a run of chart success in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. He rose to fame after finishing in third place on the first series of British talent show Fame Academy, which was won by songwriter David Sneddon.
Since then, Lemar has had seven top ten UK singles and sold over two million albums. He is seen as one of the most successful artists to come out of a reality TV show. Lemar has also won two Brit Awards and three MOBO Awards to date and released his fifth studio album in 2012.
Lemar Performances & Interviews
- Cornbury: Lemar on his appreciation of his loyal fanshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040ylv6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040ylv6.jpg2016-07-09T16:07:00.000Z"I know many of them by name". Lemar on his relationship with his dedicated fans.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040yqpc
Cornbury: Lemar on his appreciation of his loyal fans
- Cornbury: Lemarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040wh4t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040wh4t.jpg2016-07-08T20:25:00.000ZLemar talks to BBC Radio Oxford at the 2016 Cornbury Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040wh57
Cornbury: Lemar
- Lemar Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030h0g0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030h0g0.jpg2015-08-23T12:57:00.000ZBrilliant Lemar performs two songs live for Richard Madeleyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p030h3gp
Lemar Live in Session
Lemar Tracks
If There's Any Justice
If There's Any Justice
Last played on
Dance (With You)
Dance (With You)
Last played on
What Is This Thing Called Love?
What Is This Thing Called Love?
Last played on
I Believe In A Thing Called Love (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 18th Nov 2003)
I Believe In A Thing Called Love (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 18th Nov 2003)
It's Not That Easy
It's Not That Easy
Last played on
The Letter
The Letter
Last played on
Someday We'll Be Together
Someday We'll Be Together
Last played on
Upcoming Events
12
Apr
2019
The King's Theatre, Glasgow, UK
28
Jun
2019
Theatre Royal, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Lemar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2mxn3
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2010-02-03T22:08:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013ssr2.jpg
3
Feb
2010
Live Lounge: Lemar
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Lemar Links
