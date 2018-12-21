Ray BrownJazz bassist. Born 13 October 1926. Died 2 July 2002
Ray Brown
1926-10-13
Ray Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Matthews Brown (October 13, 1926 – July 2, 2002) was an American jazz double bassist known for extensive work with Oscar Peterson and Ella Fitzgerald.
Ray Brown Tracks
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Oscar Peterson
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Autumn in New York
Ella Fitzgerald
Autumn in New York
Autumn in New York
Autumn In New York
Vernon Duke
Autumn In New York
Autumn In New York
Stormy Weather
Harold Arlen
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
One O'Clock Jump
Count Basie
One O'Clock Jump
One O'Clock Jump
Plus je t'embrasse
Ben Ryan
Plus je t'embrasse
Plus je t'embrasse
Summertime
George Gershwin
Summertime
Summertime
Funky Blues
Benny Carter
Funky Blues
Funky Blues
No Moon At All (feat. Herb Ellis, Shelly Manne & Ray Brown)
André Previn
No Moon At All (feat. Herb Ellis, Shelly Manne & Ray Brown)
No Moon At All (feat. Herb Ellis, Shelly Manne & Ray Brown)
My Funny Valentine (extract)
Richard Rodgers
My Funny Valentine (extract)
My Funny Valentine (extract)
I Walk a Little Faster
Blossom Dearie
I Walk a Little Faster
I Walk a Little Faster
Fragmented Suite
Duke Ellington
Fragmented Suite
Fragmented Suite
Manhattan
Blossom Dearie
Manhattan
Manhattan
April In Paris
Buddy Rich
April In Paris
April In Paris
Gravy Waltz
Ray Brown
Gravy Waltz
Gravy Waltz
Solitude
Billie Holiday
Solitude
Solitude
If The Moon Turns Green
Ray Brown
If The Moon Turns Green
If The Moon Turns Green
Composer
Yesterdays
Ray Brown
Yesterdays
Yesterdays
Monitor Blues
Sonny Stitt
Monitor Blues
Monitor Blues
I want to be happy (feat. Stan Getz)
Oscar Peterson
I want to be happy (feat. Stan Getz)
I want to be happy (feat. Stan Getz)
Brotherhood of Man
Oscar Peterson
Brotherhood of Man
Brotherhood of Man
Everything Happens To Me
Charlie Parker
Everything Happens To Me
Everything Happens To Me
Poor Butterfly
Ross Tomkins, Jack Sheldon, Jack Sheldon, Ray Brown & Jake Hanna
Poor Butterfly
Poor Butterfly
Performer
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
Oscar Peterson
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
When I Grow Too Old To Dream (feat. Ray Brown & Shelly Manne)
Hampton Hawes
When I Grow Too Old To Dream (feat. Ray Brown & Shelly Manne)
When I Grow Too Old To Dream (feat. Ray Brown & Shelly Manne)
Laura
Oscar Peterson
Laura
Laura
Sophisticated Lady
Ray Brown
Sophisticated Lady
Sophisticated Lady
Love You Madly
Ray Brown
Love You Madly
Love You Madly
Ray Brown - Night Train
Ray Brown
Ray Brown - Night Train
Ray Brown - Night Train
I Just Can't Fool Myself
Ray Brown
I Just Can't Fool Myself
I Just Can't Fool Myself
Sister Sadie
Ray Brown
Sister Sadie
Sister Sadie
