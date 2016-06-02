The Rogers SistersFormed 1999. Disbanded 2007
The Rogers Sisters
1999
The Rogers Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rogers Sisters were an American indie rock band from Brooklyn, active from 1999 to 2007, composed of sisters Laura Rogers and Jennifer Rogers and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Miyuki Furtado.
Zig Zag Wanderer
The Rogers Sisters
Zig Zag Wanderer
Zig Zag Wanderer
Last played on
The Light (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 2003)
The Rogers Sisters
The Light (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 2003)
45 Players - BBC Session 07/05/2003
The Rogers Sisters
45 Players - BBC Session 07/05/2003
45 Players - BBC Session 07/05/2003
Last played on
The Light - BBC Session 07/05/2003
The Rogers Sisters
The Light - BBC Session 07/05/2003
The Light - BBC Session 07/05/2003
Last played on
