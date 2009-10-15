SoulJaJapanese hip‐hop songwriter. Born 1 November 1983
1983-11-01
SoulJa Biography (Wikipedia)
SoulJa (ソルジャ Soruja, birth name: Johannes Marías Reijnders Zwan) is a Japanese hip-hop musician and songwriter. He is best known for his collaborations with singer Thelma Aoyama, "Koko ni Iru yo" and "Soba ni Iru ne" - the latter of which was the former Guinness World Records holder for the best selling digital single of all-time in Japan (until it was superseded by Greeeen's "Kiseki").
Kiss Me Thru
