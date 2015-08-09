Roland JanesBorn 20 August 1933. Died 18 October 2013
Roland Janes
1933-08-20
Roland Janes Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland E. Janes (August 20, 1933 – October 18, 2013) was an American rockabilly guitarist and record producer, who was active at Sun Records between 1956 and 1963.
Roland Janes Tracks
Guitarville
Roland Janes
Guitarville
Guitarville
Rolando
Roland Janes
Rolando
Rolando
