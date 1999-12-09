Greenleaf is a Swedish band created, as a sideproject, in late 1999/early 2000 by Tommi Holappa (Dozer), Daniel Lidén (Demon Cleaner) and Bengt Bäcke (record producer/studio engineer, Dozer, Demon Cleaner, Lowrider). In 2003 Daniel joined Dozer, making 3 of the 4 Dozers members also members of Greenleaf, so the band took a back seat until 2007.