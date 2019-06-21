Margarita LilovaMezzo-soprano. Born 26 July 1935. Died 13 April 2012
Margarita Lilova
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d89901fa-68c5-47cd-b783-5d96d4db41d6
Margarita Lilova Biography (Wikipedia)
Margarita Lilowa (26 July 1935 – 13 April 2012)) was a Bulgarian-Austrian opera singer (mezzo-soprano/alto).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Margarita Lilova Tracks
Sort by
Les contes d'Hoffmann: Act 3 (extract)
Jacques Offenbach
Les contes d'Hoffmann: Act 3 (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Les contes d'Hoffmann: Act 3 (extract)
Last played on
Back to artist