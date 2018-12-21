Aafje HeynisBorn 2 May 1924. Died 16 December 2015
Aafje Heynis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1924-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d898491d-3069-4a11-9c07-4ed42ad0ea90
Aafje Heynis Biography (Wikipedia)
Aafje Heynis (2 May 1924 – 16 December 2015) was a Dutch contralto. In 1961, she was awarded the Harriet Cohen International Music Award. A tea rose, hybridised by Buisman 1964, was named after her.
Aafje Heynis Tracks
Le mystere de la Nativite - Part III
Frank Martin
Le mystere de la Nativite - Part III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br475.jpglink
Le mystere de la Nativite - Part III
Last played on
Go to sleep now
Trad.
Go to sleep now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go to sleep now
Performer
Last played on
Was mein Herz von dir begehrt (Cantata No 108)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Was mein Herz von dir begehrt (Cantata No 108)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Was mein Herz von dir begehrt (Cantata No 108)
Last played on
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
Johann Sebastian Bach
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
Last played on
Rhapsody for alto, male voice and orchestra Op. 53
Johannes Brahms
Rhapsody for alto, male voice and orchestra Op. 53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Rhapsody for alto, male voice and orchestra Op. 53
Choir
Last played on
O amantissime sponse Jesu
Christian Ritter
O amantissime sponse Jesu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O amantissime sponse Jesu
Last played on
O amantissime sponse Jesu
Christian Ritter
O amantissime sponse Jesu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O amantissime sponse Jesu
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1967: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewxn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1967-07-25T21:38:47
25
Jul
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej6d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1961-09-04T21:38:47
4
Sep
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Aafje Heynis Links
