Louis Levy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d895ab5d-04cf-45ae-9617-1f67212abd8d
Louis Levy Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Levy (20 November 1894 – 18 August 1957) was an English film composer and music director, who worked in particular on Alfred Hitchcock and Will Hay films. He was born in London and died in Slough, Berkshire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Louis Levy Tracks
Sort by
The Lady Vanishes (1938) - Prelude
Louis Levy
The Lady Vanishes (1938) - Prelude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lady Vanishes (1938) - Prelude
Last played on
The Lady Vanishes
Louis Levy
The Lady Vanishes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lady Vanishes
Orchestra
Last played on
Louis Levy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist