Hot Chip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqywr.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8915e13-d67a-4aa0-9c0b-1f126af951af
Hot Chip Biography (Wikipedia)
Hot Chip are an English indie electronic band formed in London in 2000. They have released six studio albums: Coming on Strong (2004), The Warning (2006), Made in the Dark (2008), One Life Stand (2010), In Our Heads (2012), and Why Make Sense? (2015). The group has been nominated for a Grammy Award and the Mercury Prize.
Hot Chip Performances & Interviews
- Hot Chip chat to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rtlyy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rtlyy.jpg2015-05-20T12:58:00.000ZJo talks to Hot Chip about the take on electronic music that has given them success as they celebrate 15 years of making music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rtlzl
Hot Chip chat to Jo Whiley
- Hot Chip in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r4wp5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r4wp5.jpg2015-05-11T14:40:00.000ZJoe and Al from Hot Chip join Mark and Stuart to chat about their new album, Why Make Sense?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02r4t8g
Hot Chip in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
- Al from Hot Chip chats to Laurenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02htgz2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02htgz2.jpg2015-01-28T10:30:00.000ZAl from Hot Chip chats to Lauren about their upcoming headline slot at the 6 Music Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hth03
Al from Hot Chip chats to Lauren
Hot Chip Tracks
Ready for the Floor
Hot Chip
Ready for the Floor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw0j0.jpglink
Ready for the Floor
Last played on
Huarache Lights
Hot Chip
Huarache Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jq2sd.pnglink
Huarache Lights
Last played on
Over and Over
Hot Chip
Over and Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwc4n.jpglink
Over and Over
Last played on
Boy from School
Hot Chip
Boy from School
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wf85g.jpglink
Boy from School
Last played on
How Do You Do?
Hot Chip
How Do You Do?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k3qps.jpglink
How Do You Do?
Last played on
One Pure Thought
Hot Chip
One Pure Thought
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k3qps.jpglink
One Pure Thought
Last played on
Colours
Hot Chip
Colours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k3qps.jpglink
Colours
Last played on
Night & Day
Hot Chip
Night & Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btzfd.jpglink
Night & Day
Last played on
And I Was A Boy From School
Hot Chip
And I Was A Boy From School
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k3qps.jpglink
And I Was A Boy From School
Last played on
Motion Sickness
Hot Chip
Motion Sickness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k3qps.jpglink
Motion Sickness
Last played on
Don't Deny Your Heart
Hot Chip
Don't Deny Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k3qps.jpglink
Don't Deny Your Heart
Last played on
One Life Stand
Hot Chip
One Life Stand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bty09.jpglink
One Life Stand
Last played on
I Feel Better
Hot Chip
I Feel Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv56x.jpglink
I Feel Better
Last played on
Upcoming Events
24
May
2019
Hot Chip, Chemical Brothers, Little Dragon, Danny Brown, Primal Scream, Spiritualized, Little Simz and Ibibio Sound Machine
Victoria Park, London, UK
18
Jul
2019
Hot Chip, New Order, Kraftwerk, Jon Hopkins, The Go! Team, TOKiMONSTA, John Grant, Anna Calvi, 808 State, Kate Tempest, Gruff Rhys, GoGo Penguin, DJ Food, Elder Island, Omar Souleyman, Kelly Lee Owens, Ibibio Sound Machine, Juniore, She Drew The Gun, The Physics House Band, Du Blonde, The Lucid Dream, TVAM, Hallé Orchestra, Les Amazones d’Afrique, Blanket, Gabe Gurnsey, audiobooks, Mark Radcliffe, Kinkajous, Dj Paulette, Henge (UK), Maxine Peake, Tony Njoku, K Á R Y Y N, Kayla Painter, Caoilfhionn Rose, la discotheque, Meteor musik, Scalping, Sunda Arc, Grimm Twins, JOHN LEATHER'S TARANTINO DISCO, Yang (France), Hello Cosmos, Jade Parker and Katbrownsugar
Jodrell Bank, Stoke On Trent, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/aw2bc8
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-10T21:39:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02ws340.jpg
10
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/a9x84f
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-26T21:39:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vqv84.jpg
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5/acts/arg4wh
Tyneside
2015-02-21T21:39:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02kk6w7.jpg
21
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex3v4f/acts/avn4wh
Henham Park, Suffolk
2013-07-20T21:39:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cnmq0.jpg
20
Jul
2013
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Hot Chip
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e62wrz
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-10-02T21:39:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00z814p.jpg
2
Oct
2012
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Hot Chip
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Back to artist