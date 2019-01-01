Kasia SkrzyneckaBorn 3 December 1970
Kasia Skrzynecka
Kasia Skrzynecka Biography (Wikipedia)
Katarzyna Skrzynecka (born 3 December 1970 in Warsaw) is a Polish actress. She appeared in the comedy television series Bao-Bab, czyli zielono mi in 2003.
Skrzynecka won the first season of Polsat's show Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo, choosing to perform as Sarah Brightman & Andrea Bocelli's Time to Say Goodbye in the final. She is now a judge on the panel of the show.
