Katarzyna Skrzynecka (born 3 December 1970 in Warsaw) is a Polish actress. She appeared in the comedy television series Bao-Bab, czyli zielono mi in 2003.

Skrzynecka won the first season of Polsat's show Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo, choosing to perform as Sarah Brightman & Andrea Bocelli's Time to Say Goodbye in the final. She is now a judge on the panel of the show.