Martin Francis Lamble (28 August 1949 – 12 May 1969) was the drummer for British folk rock band, Fairport Convention, from just after their formation in 1967, until his death in the band's van crash in 1969. He joined the band after attending their first gig and convincing them that he could do a better job than their current drummer, Shaun Frater.

The eldest of three brothers, Martin was educated at Priestmead primary school, Kenton, and later at University College School, Hampstead.

He played on the band's first three albums, but shortly after recording Unhalfbricking on 12 May 1969, Fairport's van crashed on the M1 motorway, near Scratchwood Services, on the way home from a gig at Mothers. Lamble was killed outright in this accident at the age of 19.

He also played on Al Stewart's album Love Chronicles, released in September 1969.