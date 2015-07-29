Zvuki Mu (Russian: Зву́ки Му, roughly translated as "The Sound of Moo") are a Russian alternative rock/indie/post-punk band founded in Moscow in 1983. Lead singer and songwriter Pyotr Mamonov is one of the most revered and eccentric figures of the Russian art scene, whose absurdist lyrics are as playful and disturbing as his vocal style and explosive on-stage presence.

The 2013 video for The National's single 'Sea of Love', directed by Sophia Peer, was based on Zvuki Mu's video for Grubyj Zakat.

In 2015 Mamonov reunioned the band with new members, called "Brand new Zvuki Mu".[unreliable source?]