MY BABY Dutch group. Formed 2012
MY BABY
2012
MY BABY Biography (Wikipedia)
My Baby is a Dutch-New Zealand band from Amsterdam. Their music is a mix of blues, country and funk. My Baby was founded in 2012 by previous members of the Amsterdam soul band The Souldiers. My Baby is Joost van Dijck (drums), his sister Cato van Dijck (vocals) and Daniel 'Dafreez' Johnston (guitars).
MY BABY Tracks
Singin' In Chains
Mad Mountain Thyme
In The Club
Mounaiki
Sunroof Diesel Blues
Luminate
No Depression
Cosmic Radio
Seeing Red
Mary Morgan (Live In Session)
Uprising
